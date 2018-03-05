Business as usual for bin collections

Rubbish and recycling collections will resume as normal this week.

After the Beast from the East put paid to bin collections last week, North Tyneside Council says it's back to business as usual.

A statement on its website says: 'If we couldn’t get to you during last week’s severe weather and you have additional rubbish we will try to pick up any extra bags where possible but please try to fit all of your bags into your bin if you can.

'If your recycling was not collected last week we will be out to get it on your normal collection day from next week.'

The tip at North Shields is also now open as normal for any excess recycling and waste. Fnd your nearest recycling location here: https://www.recyclenow.com

