Business backs annual Big Burns event

A Killingworth firm which recently expanded into Scotland is showing its appetite for business growth.

After opening an office in Dumfries at the end of 2018, Activ Technology will be providing IT support services for the much-loved Big Burns Supper Festival held in the town each year.

Dumfries Big Burns Supper runs for 11 days from January 24 to February 3 and includes shows and events for all the family presented in a range of pubs, taverns, galleries and museums.

Big Burns Supper is the world’s largest Burns celebration, based in Dumfries the final resting place of poet Robbie Burns.

Ian Gillespie, managing director at Activ Technology, said: “We were approached by Elektronika, the producer behind the cultural experience, and as a community focused business we were happy to assist with an IT and telecoms solution.

“We have donated several PCs, which will assist in putting a scanning system ticket office in place and enable social wi-fi to reach over 2,000 people.

“Big Burns Supper is a much loved and iconic festival in Dumfries and it is fantastic knowing we have played our part.”