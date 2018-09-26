Business flowing after redundancy

A man made redundant from a perfume factory is popping corks after setting up a new business.

Paul McIntyre, from Killingworth, was one of hundreds of employees to be made redundant from the Seaton Delaval-based Coty factory.

But now he has launched Proseccoflow, a purpose-built mobile prosecco bar serving bubbles on tap alongside a range of draught beers and a fully stocked bar.

Paul, who spent 20 years working for the former P&G business, was devastated to discover the company’s new owners Coty had decided to transfer all production to mainland Europe and close the Northumberland-based plant.

However, the self-confessed Prosecco aficionado decided to try something new and capitalise on the nation’s love of drinking bubbles.

Paul has expertly converted an original Italian Ape Classic into a fully licensed mobile bar, which is available for corporate and private events, weddings, fairs and festivals.

Paul, whose grandfather hailed from Italy, said: “This has been an incredible journey so far, a real labour of love, but now we are up and running we are hoping that business will, if you excuse the pun, start to flow.

“We have had a great deal of support from North Tyneside Council’s Business Factory, which has encouraged us to believe in our business idea.

“The Proseccoflow van is already turning lots of heads and we have taken a number of bookings throughout the summer months for a range or corporate and private events.”

He added: “People’s love of prosecco is showing no signs of abating so what better way to meet demand than a mobile bar serving quality prosecco on tap.”

However, despite the name, Paul offers a fully stocked bar with craft gins and beers too – in fact the bar has been designed to stock whatever drinks a customer wants; although prosecco on draft has already become a firm favourite.