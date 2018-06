A Wallsend engineering company is celebrating another apprenticeship success.

Charlotte Brass, from Tyne North Training, has progressed through the company after completing a level 3 engineering apprenticeship.

Her training at Tyne Met College has led her to become an accomplished CNC setter/operator.

Charlotte joined the company four years ago and was mentored by Davey Collins from the company.

Tyne North Training continues to support the apprenticeship programme to create engineering talent.