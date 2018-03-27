Graduates build successful careers

A Whitley Bay man has become the youngest ever site manager for Galliford Try Partnership North.

Chris Jamieson is cementing his skills in construction management at just 28 after joining the company’s graduate training programme four years ago.

He was working as an assistant site manager on a Morpeth housing project at the time.

He said: “I have been told the company’s average age for a site manager in our region is about 43 so I suppose I’m a little ahead of schedule. It’s a big challenge, but I’m really enjoying it.”

Chris joined the construction and regeneration company after completing a degree in construction management at Northumbria University.

The company has also appointed Phil Hunter as commercial director, Ross Sanderson as design co-ordinator and Joe Wilson as quantity surveyor.