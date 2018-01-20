Call for help from cancer patients

People with pancreatic cancer on North Tyneside are being asked to share their experience to help improve support in the future

Pancreatic Cancer UK is asking people to complete a survey about the impact the disease has had on them, both physically and psychologically.

They will also be asked about their experiences of care and what they need from their care, to identify how this support could be improved in the future.

Anna Jewell, director of operations at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “Sadly, we have heard many times from people diagnosed that they haven’t had the support they need to help them cope with the impact of the disease on their daily lives. But without hearing from patients across the UK, the full picture is hidden from us.

“That’s why this survey is so important – it will show us in detail for the first time what support and information people with pancreatic cancer need to help them manage the impact of the disease, and whether their needs are being met. Only then will we be able to see where and how changes in the supportive care provided must be made.

Patients at North Tyneside General Hospital can ask for a copy of the survey, call 01865 208108 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2017pcuk