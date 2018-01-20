Call marked as malicious hoax

A malicious hoax report has been submitted to Northumbria Police following a call-out in North Tyneside earlier today.

UK Coastguard paged the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade at 2.01pm with a request to attend the south end of Tynemouth Long Sands, where a man had been reported to be in cardiac arrest with CPR being performed.

While the Coastguard deployed the brigade and informed the North East Ambulance Service of the report, it held reservations over how real the incident was because the call had been made from a call box approximately half-a-mile from the casualty’s reported location and only one call had been made, despite the beach being busy with lots of other members of the public present.

After a short search of the area, the brigade and the ambulance service were able to confirm that no-one required any assistance.

The brigade then confirmed that the call had been made from the phone box and the Coastguard stood all rescue units down.

The call was then marked as a malicious hoax and a report was made to the police.