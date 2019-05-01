Campaign returns to clean up North Tyneside

Schoolchildren have thrown their support behind an annual campaign to clean up North Tyneside.

North Tyneside Council has launched its annual Big Spring Clean, which aims to combat litter and dog fouling with help from residents, business, schools and community groups.

Now in its 11th year, the campaign has been backed by pupils at Richardson Dees Primary School in Wallsend, who took part in a clean-up on school grounds with the council’s environmental mascot Waldo the Wonderdog.

Coun Carl Johnson, cabinet member for the environment, said: “As the council, we strive to make sure our borough is an attractive place to live, work and visit, and we couldn’t manage that without the help of the local community.

“The community involvement we see every year from the Big Spring Clean is fantastic. So many of our residents get involved and the pride they take in their local area makes our job so much easier.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who gets involved when we run this campaign – so many people and groups in our borough work to keep their local area spotless every day.”

Also part of the campaign, young people from the Prince’s Trust worked to transform an area at TyneMet College.

The group improved neglected planters with help from the council, planting bulbs to grow over spring and carrying out a litter-pick.

The campaign runs until the end of May.

The Big Spring Clean invites the public to take part in council and community-led litter-picks that the authority will support by providing gloves, bags and litter-pickers.

This year’s Big Spring Clean is part of the council’s Love Your Street campaign, encouraging residents to take pride in their local community.

There are a number of ways residents can get involved with this campaign, including litter-picks and flower-plantings.

To find out about council-run litter picks, or to organise your own, email loveyourstreet@northtyneside.gov.uk or call 0345 200 0103.