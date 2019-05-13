Campaigners urge for less coal use

Campaigners have called on one of the country’s biggest banks to help phase out the use of coal.

The regional campaigns group North East Call to Action are calling on the phasing out of coal to help protect the environment.

Members say it is the most damaging of all fossil fuels when it comes to causing climate change.

Acting in support of Christian Aid’s ‘Big Shift’ campaign, supporters – mostly from Whitley Bay Baptist Church and St Mary the Virgin Monkseaton – went to Whitley Bay’s branch of HSBC and displayed posters bearing the names of scores of supporters.

Two members, Margaret Evans and David Golding, then handed in a letter to John Flint, HSBC’s Chief Executive, which the branch manager agreed to forward on to him.

Whitley Bay resident and veteran climate campaigner, Dr David Golding CBE, said: “Archbishop Desmond Tutu says that ‘People of conscience need to break their ties with corporations financing the injustice of climate change’, and this applies to the people running our big banks just as much as it does to the mining companies.

“If it would be ‘shameful’ to open new coal mines ‘at precisely the moment the world at large is recognising the dreadful effect of burning coal on our planet’s climate’, as Sir David Attenborough asserts, it is equally ‘shameful’ to continue financing them.”

The group are joining others in denouncing the proposed new opencast coal mine further up the North East coast near Druridge Bay.