‘Can you lose weight? Oh yes you can!’

Whitley Bay’s slimming expert Beverley Swan is having a busy January as many people want to lose weight in 2018.

Helen Bowman reached her dream weight with Beverley in 2017 and has just completed a series of sold out performances at the Tynemouth Priory Theatre as part of a production of Hansel and Gretel.

Helen said: “It was my first panto in about ten years and my dream of being Principal Boy actually happened. It’s been amazing.

“If anyone is thinking of joining Slimming World this January, I’d just say go for it. The warmth you get from Beverley and our group and the belief we show in each other is wonderful.

“All new members choose their own personal achievement target when they join. Aiming for this, rather than a weight you’re told you should be, is so motivating.”

Beverley added: “No dream is out of reach, whether it’s to lose ten pounds or ten stones, fit into a dress or a suit you’ve grown out of, run around with the kids or look amazing in a pantomime costume.”

For more information or to join one of Beverley’s Thursday groups, go along to Whitley Lodge First School at 7.30pm or Whitley Bay Library at 9am or 11am or call her on 07786 695123.