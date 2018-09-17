Car fans descend on their droves on Whitley Bay for annual show

Car enthusiasts in their droves took in the annual Whitley Bay Classic Car show.

Thousands of people descended on the coast for the fifth annual event held on The Links in front of the recently renovated Dome.

Vehicles on display at the fifth annual Whitley Bay Classic Car Show.

And officials at North Tyneside Council have hailed the free weekend event a success.

More than 650 car enthusiasts from around the region registered to exhibit their vehicles, which included cars from around the world, for visitors to come and see.

Many local classic car clubs were there, including NECPWA, MG Northumbria, Jaguar Enthusiasts and Tyneside American, and cars ranged from mid-1930s classics to more recent models.

There was also live jazz music and fairground rides to entertain visitors, as well as a range of street food on sale.

Speaking about the success of the event, Coun Sarah Day, cabinet member for Culture, Sport and Leisure, said: “The event has really established itself as a firm favourite in the North Tyneside events calendar.

“It was great to see so many people there and having such a great time, especially with the backdrop of the beautifully-restored Dome.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all of the exhibitors who spent a lot of time chatting happily to visitors about their brilliant cars.”

Taking place from 10am until 3pm, owners were on hand to chat about the history of their cars to visitors and fellow enthusiasts.

The event was organised by North Tyneside Council and supported by Eastcoast Taxis and Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade.