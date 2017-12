This year, as last year, my elderly dad received a Christmas card from one of your News Guardian deliverers.

The card was signed ‘Nathan’, and on behalf of our family I would like to thank him.

I have no idea how long it takes Nathan to write all his cards, but as my dad now rarely goes out, he much appreciated the fact that someone was thinking about him.

I hope that Nathan has a wonderful Christmas. He certainly deserves to.

Noreen Rees

Whitley Bay