Care home raises £1,200 at its fair

A care home raised more than £1,200 at annual summer fair.

West Farm Care Centre, a residential and dementia care home in Longbenton, opened its doors to the local community for a fun filled day with stalls, activities and games.

Loraine Brunton, general manager at Craig Healthcare which manages the home, said: “Our annual summer fair really is a key highlight of our social events and occasions.

“This year’s event didn’t disappoint. We had so much going. We even had a fortune teller. We raised an amazing £1,200 for our residents’ fund, which is great news.

“We would like to thank all our residents, their families and those who live in and around Longbenton for attending.”

The residents fund is used to take residents out on day trips and social outings, to enjoy themselves outside of a traditional care environment.

For more information about West Farm Care Centre, please visit www.craighealthcare.co.uk