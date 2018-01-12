Care home rated ‘inadequate’

Inspectors have rated a Wallsend care home as ‘inadequate’ following a recent assessment.

Croft Dene Care Home was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November and the report has just been published.

Safety and leadership are deemed inadequate, while effectiveness, caring and responsiveness require improvement. Overall it is rated ‘inadequate’ which puts it in special measures.

Inspectors note than some improvements have been made since the last inspection in May ‘but not enough to ensure compliance with all of the statutory requirements’.

Services in special measures will be kept under review and, if the CQC has not taken immediate action to propose to cancel the provider’s registration of the service, will be inspected again within six months.

The inspection report states: ‘The expectation is that providers found to have been providing inadequate care should have made significant improvements within this timeframe.

‘If not enough improvement is made within this timeframe so that there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service.

‘This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration within six months if they do not improve. This service will continue to be kept under review and, if needed, could be escalated to urgent enforcement action.

‘Where necessary, another inspection will be conducted within a further six months, and if there is not enough improvement so there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall, we will take action to prevent the provider from operating this service. This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration.’

For adult social care services the maximum time for being in special measures will usually be no more than 12 months.