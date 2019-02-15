Care home’s delight as inspectors rate it Good

Staff and residents at a Whitley Bay care home are celebrating a good inspection.

Earsdon Grange in Wellfield was praised by industry regulators the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The care home, which provides residential and dementia care and short-term recuperation breaks, received a ‘Good’ rating in all standards set out by the CQC – safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

Inspectors praised the culture of the home, plus management involving residents, relatives and staff in the running of the facility.

Nicola Bell, home manager of Earsdon Grange, said: “We were very pleased with the outcome of the inspection. We have all worked extremely hard to meet all the criteria set out by the CQC.”

She added: “Everyone here is committed to providing the highest quality care for our residents so we were delighted with the findings of CQC and the feedback it received from residents and relatives.

“That being said, we are also always looking for ways to continue improving and the report will help us to develop our services going forward too.”

The full report for Earsdon Grange is available to read on the CQC website, or a copy can be picked up at the home’s reception.