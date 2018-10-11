Care staff learn more about life with dementia

Care staff were given an insight into life with dementia.

Employees from Bluebird Car’s Northumberland South region were among those who joined the Virtual Dementia Tour when it visited the company’s North Tyneside office in West Moor.

The tour, run by Experience Training Ltd – part of Training2Care – uses technology to enable participants to see what life could look like through the eyes of a person living with dementia.

Northumberland South Care Manager Susan Fender said: “We’re here because it’s important staff understand dementia from a patient’s point of view.”

Wah Akram, director at Bluebird Care, said: “These are the extra steps we are taking as a company to provide extra training to our staff so that they can understand this condition further.”