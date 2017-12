Everyone loves a great romance and tots in Whitley Bay are no exception – even when it comes to carrots.

Youngsters at Children’s Choice Nursery in Norham Road were so taken with the antics of Kevin and Katie the carrots, featured in supermarket Aldi’s Christmas advertising campaign, that they wanted to create their own bunch.

Add in a dinosaur, elephant, truck and, of course, Santa, and they had the perfect festive display.