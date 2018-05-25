Casino ban could be extended

A ban on casinos opening in North Tyneside could be extended by a further three years.

In November 2015, North Tyneside agreed not to grant a premises licence for any casinos attempting to open in the area – but that resolution will expire next January.

Council chiefs are now preparing to launch a six-week public consultation on a new licensing and gambling policy, which will begin on June 1.

Part of that is set to include a new casino ban which would prohibit the authority from issuing a casino premises licence for a further three years to 2022.