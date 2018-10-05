CCTV appeal after alleged assault in Whitley Bay

Northumbria Police has released an image of a man they want to speak to following an alleged assault in Whitley Bay.

At 1.36am on Sunday, September 9, the force received a report that a woman had been assaulted close to Station Road.

It is understood that the 19-year-old woman had been making her way home from the town centre when she was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man.

He has then fled the scene.

The woman was treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries following the incident.

Inquiries are on-going, but police have now released an image of a man they would like to trace – he was in the area at the time and could help with the investigation.

Officers believe there could have been other witnesses in the area at the time of the alleged assault.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call police on 101 – quoting crime number 119517B/18 – or email the OIC at 551@northumbria.pnn.police.uk