CCTV appeal after North Shields shop robbery

Police investigating a robbery in North Shields have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.

The incident happened at Ivita’s Newsagents, on Wallsend Road, on Wednesday, January 3, at about 7am.

An offender entered the premises armed with a knife and demanded cash from a member of staff. He then fled the scene on a bicycle with a quantity of money and cigarettes.

The member of staff was left shaken but not injured in the incident.

Officers are carrying out inquiries and are appealing for the man pictured to get in contact.

He was in the area at the time and may have information that could help with the inquiry.

Police appreciate the photo is not very physically recognisable but say that someone may recognise the clothing.

The man, or anyone with information or who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 156 03/01/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.