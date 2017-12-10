Celebrating bowling club’s 125th anniversary

A special tree has been planted as part of a bowling club’s anniversary.

Members of Percy Bowling Club, based in North Shields, have held a series of events to mark its 125th anniversary this year.

And the latest event was marked by a tree-planting ceremony in Northumberland Park, North Shields.

Her Grace, The Duchess of Northumberland, was joined by bowling club members for the occasion and to plant the tree.

There was a further bonus for members when the Duchess agreed to become club president.

A club spokesman said: “This takes the connection between the Percy family and Percy Bowling Club back to its foundation in 1892 when Henry Percy, Lord Warkworth, was appointed the very first President.

“Over the last two years, the membership has increased and now includes an active Ladies section.

“Based in the bowling pavilion in Northumberland Park, the club welcomes enquiries from anyone wishing to take up bowling either as a casual activity or to take part in league matches.”

“The 2018 bowling season commences in April.”