Chambers hosts first wedding fair

Couples looking to get hitched this year will find everything they need to plan their special day at an event in North Tyneside.

North Tyneside Register Office will host its first Wedding Fair on Sunday, February 25, to showcase some of its fabulous rooms and local wedding services.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm and will feature more than 25 exhibitors offering everything from photography to wedding cakes, music and entertainment, bridal wear and stationery.

The Maritime Chambers, built in 1806, is a grade II-listed building offering a choice of three rooms – the register office room, The River Suite for 10 guests and the Tyne View Room for 70 guests.

Couples will be able to take a tour of the venue and registrars will be present to answer any questions you might have and help you pick a date for your big day.

The event will also feature a prize draw for the chance to win a wedding ceremony worth up to £250 (subject to terms and conditions).

The event is free to attend, refreshments will be provided, and there is free parking on Howard Street, North Shields, NE30 1LZ.

The council’s new wedding brochure is available to download here.

For further information, contact marketing@northtyneside.gov.uk or call 0191 6437077.