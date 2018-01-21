Chance to learn more on adoption

North Tyneside Council is urgently looking for adoptive parents to provide ‘forever homes’ for children seeking loving families.

Those who would consider sibling groups and children with special needs are also being sought.

Parenting adopted children, while presenting unique challenges, can be extremely rewarding. It is a way of providing a permanent family for children who cannot be brought up by their own parents for many reasons.

Adopters can be of any age over 21, single or in a relationship regardless of sexuality, own or rent their home, be employed or not.

Applications are welcome from people living anywhere in the North East.

An informal open evening about adoption is taking place at the White Swan Centre in Killingworth this evening (Thursday) between 6pm and 8pm.

Members of the council’s fostering and adoption team will be on hand to answer any questions.

The adoption service provides dedicated support at every stage – from initial inquiry, through to a child being placed and beyond.

If you are unable to attend the open evening, the team will be happy to speak to you any time.

You can get in touch for an informal chat by calling 0191 6432540 or emailing adoption@northtyneside.gov.uk