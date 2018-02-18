Changes to structure at chamber

The man who has helped bring major investment into North Shields has stepped down from his role as chairman of North Shields Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

David Bavaird oversaw the twinning of the town with Merthyr Tydfil in 2017 and, as part of the Carnegie UK Twin Towns scheme, saw the chamber allocated funding to make a contribution in helping businesses thrive in the town and making it a more appealing place to live, work and visit.

After stepping down, he will work with the organisation on a consultancy basis and focus on developing the plans agreed between the chamber and Carnegie.

He has been replaced, on an interim basis, by former chamber secretary Miles Walton, while a number of local businessmen and women have come together to form an executive committee.

Mr Bavaird said: “I am very proud of what the chamber has achieved during the past eight years.

“Our membership is steadily growing, as is the influence of the chamber in matters which have a direct effect on North Shields and the borough of North Tyneside.

“It is an exciting time for North Shields, and Miles and I look forward to being a part of it in our new roles.”

The pair, who have worked together to oversee the new #OneNorthShields campaign to celebrate the positive things happening in the town, are looking forward to a bright future for North Shields and the chamber.

Mr Bavaird, who runs Shields-based Engaging Pathways and is chairman of the North Tyneside Business Forum, added: “Miles has been working with the chamber for several years and I have nothing but confidence in him.

“I look forward to working with him in the coming months and helping to grow the chamber and working to develop and promote North Shields.”

The new structure of the chamber is part of a plan to help improve the delivery of several projects that aim to boost business, create employment and encourage visitors.

Mr Walton said: “I am delighted to take over as chairman at this exciting time for North Shields and the chamber and I would like to thank David for all of his hard work over many years.

“I am pleased that he will still be an active member of the chamber, as he has a wealth of experience that we will continue to benefit from.

“We also look forward to working with Engaging Pathways on projects which are designed to help to make North Shields a great place to live, work and visit.”

North Shields Chamber of Trade and Commerce has been established for more than 100 years and today, it has more than 100 members.

It is committed to promote businesses that operate in the town and help make North Shields an attractive place for residents and visitors.