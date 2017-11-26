Changes to women’s pensions to be discussed at AGM

A meeting is being held in the fight for women to get fairer pensions.

North Tyneside Women’s Voices is supporting the campaign for justice for women who have had their pension age put back without enough notice to make arrangements for their retirement.

Women born in the 1950s have been particularly hit by the pension changes.

The group has invited a speaker from WASPI – Women Against State Pension Inequality – to address their AGM at the Cullercoats Community Centre, Belle Vue Terrace, taking once at 7pm on Tuesday, November 28.

WASPI was started in 2015 by a few women and is now a national campaign with groups throughout the country.

Their aim is to get the government to provide a bridging pension as an income for affected women until they reach their new state pension age, with compensation for those who have already reached their pension age but who have missed out financially because of the changes.

The state pension age for everyone is going up to 66 between March 2019 and October 2020 – and then to 67 between 2026 and 2028.

But women born in the 1950s and 1960s expected to be able to receive their state pension at 60.

WASPI has been successful in gaining substantial support.

For further information and to book a place contact the secretary Penny Remfry at premfry015@aol.com