Changing times at Percy Park RFC

Percy Park Rugby Club now has some of the best changing rooms in the North East.

England RFU facilities manager Alex Bowden was invited along to open the new suite at the club’s Preston Avenue ground in North Shields.

It means the club can now boast eight new changing rooms, complete with a new shower and heating system.

Alex said: “I am delighted that Percy Park has been able to deliver modern facilities that are fit for purpose to provide the best quality of experience for all their users and which can only benefit the growth of rugby in the North East of England.”

Club secretary Mick Ishida said: “We would like to thank all parties who have contributed to our fund-raising effort and all, especially our resident construction expert Dave Wylde, who have helped make a superb facility a reality.”

The project was supported by the Rugby Football Foundation; Roy & Pixie Baker Trust; Handley Trust; Sir James Knott Trust; Freemasons of Northumberland; Barclays Bank Charitable Trust; R W Mann Trust; Northumberland Rugby Union; Percy Park Youth Trust; Percy Park Rugby Football Foundation; Tesco Bags of Help; Arefco Charity Walk.

Percy Park wants to give special thanks to England RFU architect Leroy Angel whose vision enabled the project to go ahead.

On the pitch, Percy Park’s first XV are currently involved in a relegation fight in League North One East.

The club was founded in 1872 and moved to its current ground in 1896.