Charities benefit from Aldi donation

Nearly 20 charities received an early Christmas present thanks to Aldi.

The supermarket chain donated surplus food on Christmas Eve to local charities and food banks.

And food from the Whitley Bay, Wallsend and Howdon stores were among those given to 19 charities and food banks across the North East.

In total, around 200 tonnes of food were donated across the country, with each participating store giving away more than 1,600 meals on average.

Oliver King, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi, said: “Closing our stores on Christmas Day and Boxing Day is not only great news for our employees, who get to enjoy an extended rest, but it also means we can give something back to the communities around our stores.”

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest from charities and food banks in the North East, which shows just how important this kind of initiative is.

“We hope the food we have donated has made a real difference this Christmas.”