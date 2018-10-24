Charity bags £4k thanks to shoppers

A charity has bagged thousands of pounds thanks to the generosity of shoppers.

The Percy Hedley Foundation has secured £4,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

And thanks to the votes from shoppers, the Killingworth-based charity secured the grant which will go towards buying and fitting a specialist wheelchair accessible roundabout for outdoor play.

Claire Ramsey, deputy head at Northern Counties School, said: “The wheelchair accessible roundabout will enable young people with very complex needs to experience being on a roundabout which they will have not been able to access before.

“This will provide a new sensory experience and will support the development of each child’s individual communication skills. But most importantly it will be fun!”

Alec Brown, Tesco’s Head of Community, said: “Bags of Help has been a fantastic success and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers. It’s such a special scheme because it’s local people who decide how the money will be spent.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities.

Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online. To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp