Charity cleans up with a £1k donation

A charity is cleaning up thanks to a cash donation.

North Tyneside Disability Forum, in Shiremoor, received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes North East’s Community Champions fund.

The cash went towards purchasing an industrial sized dishwasher in the charity’s community cafe.

Sue Adams, chief officer at the forum, said: “Working with and for disabled people, their representatives, their groups and families we support all people disadvantaged by the impact of disability in North Tyneside and surrounding area.

“One of our projects is to create a community café that will train disabled young people, offer them work experience and certifications and employ some of them. The café will also allow local people on low incomes the choice of healthy and affordable meals.”

“The dishwasher we need costs in excess of £4,000 and this donation from Persimmon Homes North East has taken us a lot closer to reaching that target. We are all every grateful for the support.”

Debbie Zaben, sales and marketing director for Persimmon Homes North East, said: “We’re so pleased to support the new project from North Tyneside Disability Forum.

“The team is making a huge difference to these young people and giving them the opportunities and training to make a change to their lives and their futures.

“This is exactly what our Community Champions scheme is all about, supporting good causes to make a positive change. We are pleased that we have been able to offer our support.

“We always receive so many applications for our Community Champions initiative. I really encourage any charities and groups looking for funding to apply to the scheme for their chance to receive up to £1000 match-funding for their own cause.”