Charity fund-raising in full swing

Lookers Renault, located just off the Coast Road west of Wallsend, was involved in organising the latest of the motor retailer’s golf days in aid of BBC Children in Need.

The Lookers Nissan Gateshead and a range of supporters also took part in the event at the Mercure Newcastle George Washington Hotel Golf and Spa in Washington.

It raised a total of £2,114.

The Lookers group has held several fund-raising events in aid of Children in Need across its 153 dealerships, including a number of bake sales and big wash events where senior management has participated.