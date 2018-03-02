CHARITY: Put old stuff to new use

It’s easy to let the items we no longer use gather dust – forgotten toys in the attic, or clothes pushed to the back of the wardrobe. Most of us have stuff we no longer use.

March 2 is National Old Stuff Day, a day to give notice to old stuff and celebrate everything vintage.

This could be done by upcycling an old piece of furniture, asking relatives about stories that have been passed down through generations, or passing on the items you no longer use.

In light of this, the Age UK shop in North Shields is urging people to get involved by having a clear out and donating their unwanted items to raise funds for the charity’s work supporting older people.

We urgently need quality goods, such as clothing and accessories, gifts, toys, household items and shoes, all of which are sold on to be loved again.

The profits raised by Age UK’s shops help fund the charity’s vital work, including our free advice line (open 365 days a year), campaigns and support for our network of partners, who provide thousands of essential services.

Donations can be maximised by signing up to gift aid. It doesn’t cost a penny and helps us raise more valuable funds for people in later life.

Heather Martin

Shop Manager, Age UK North Shields