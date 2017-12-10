Charity’s appeal for unwanted clothes

Staff and volunteers at Whitley Bay PDSA shop are urging local people to clear out their wardrobes and donate any unwanted clothes to help sick and injured pets.

Ladies clothes are urgently needed, including party wear, as well as boots. Donations can be taken to the store in Park Avenue from Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 5pm.

Malcolm Todd, PDSA shop manager, Malcolm Todd, said: “Perhaps your wardrobe is bulging with unworn clothes, or your chest-of-drawers is full to the brim with items that no longer fit? Why not have a sort-out and donate your unwanted items to PDSA?”

“As well as de-cluttering your home, and making more room for new purchases, you will be helping a very worthy cause at the same time.

“All the money raised in the shop helps PDSA treat the sick and injured pets of local people in need.”

PDSA encourages all supporters to sign up for Gift Aid, to help their donations go even further.

Gift Aid allows PDSA to claim an additional 25 per cent of the value of each item sold, which helps raise over £1million a year for the charity.