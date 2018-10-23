Charity’s Rebecca on the ball

A ladies’ footballer is looking to encourage more girls to take up the sport while at the same time raise awareness of a local charity.

Wallsend Boys Club Ladies player Rebecca George is sharing her footballing skills for the charity she works for.

The 26-year-old works as a project co-ordinator for Blyth-based Children North East.

She has played football since the age of seven and represented Prudhoe High School before joining West Tyne FC; Prudhoe Town and Northumberland FA before becoming centre back for Wallsend last season, which is in the NEWRFL (North East Women’s Regional Football League).

Last month she joined 18 other teams to take part in the Concept Cup, which aimed to raise money for local good causes.

Children North East helps thousands of children and young people through all stages of their lives.

That support starts even before a baby is born with its Bump Buddies scheme for mothers-to-be and through a programme called WHOOPS!, which trains hundreds of parents each year to improve home safety and prevent childhood accidents and deaths.

Among a comprehensive range of other services, Children North East also provides a one-stop-shop for young people at its Young People’s Service in the West End of Newcastle where it offers information, friendship and sexual health advice.

The charity’s senior fundraiser, Carol Taylor, said: “We can never predict where our help is going to be needed. For example, a mother escaping domestic violence might turn up with her children and they need urgent feeding and clothing. The money raised by Concept is going to make such a difference throughout our services.”