Charlie Bear fund gets £3,500 boost

Hays Travel in Wallsend recently marked its most successful annual fund-raising in aid of Charlie Bear for Cancer Care Fund with a cheque for £3,500, raised in 2017.

The branch hascontinuously supported the fund over the past years, which has resulted in a total of more than £12,000 donated since the beginning of their partnership.

Charlie Bear for Cancer Care is the charitable fund dedicated to raising funds for the Northern Centre for Cancer Care (NCCC) at the Freeman Hospital, Newcastle.

In 2017 alone, the branch held five coach trips, an Easter egg raffle and a lucky mumbers draw, making the year’s result the biggest one yet.

Reflecting on the success of the branch’s fund-raising efforts, manager Darren Wetherell, said: “We had a great year again and the annual cheque keeps getting bigger and bigger.

“It gives me great pleasure knowing that we can help others by giving that little bit extra to the community.

“We did more coach trips in 2017 due to demand and each one sold out straight away.

“All staff from the branch are involved in the fund-raising process and enjoy our days out with the customers.”

He added: “It was the biggest year since we started fund-raising.”

Dr Ian Pedley, consultant clinical oncologist and clinical director at NCCC, said: “We are very grateful to Darren, his team and all of their wonderful customers, who have supported the fund over the past years.

“Your kindness and generosity is greatly appreciated.”