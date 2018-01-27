Chat Heroes set sights on the M62

A successful Wallsend-based managed web chat service is aiming to talk its way into the M62 corridor as it plots the next stages of its growth story in Leeds and Manchester.

Chat Heroes aims to help companies convert website traffic into useful business leads by providing a chat system managed by a team of expert s, with detailed information on potential new customers being compiled and sent instantly to their clients.

Since 2015, Chat Heroes has won clients right across the UK, as well as in the USA, South Africa and Spain, but it is now looking to expand into the major conurbations along the M62 corridor.

Three new jobs have recently been created in response to growing demand, and the firm is expecting to add more people to its nine-strong web chat team in the coming months.

Gosforth-based RMT Accountants and Business Advisors is advising the Chat Heroes team on all aspects of the firm’s development.

Matthew Flinders, head of marketing and business development at RMT, said: “We get a lot of visitors to our website looking for information about the practice, and using Chat Heroes services to proactively give them what they’re looking for is helping to turn more of these general queries into specific opportunities.”

Paul Lawton, founder and commercial director at Chat Heroes, added: “Having established a strong presence across our native North East, it makes sense to use it as a base from which to establish more of a presence along the M62 corridor.”