Cheers to brewery’s new city centre bar

A Whitley Bay-based brewery launched its second craft beer bar in the North East last Friday.

Following on from the opening of the Storm Cellar bottle shop and tap room in Whitley Bay last year, D.E.A.D is now up and running in High Bridge Street, Newcastle.

Named as a nod to brewery slang ‘drop everything and drink’, Black Storm Brewery’s new bar offers a rolling programme of the best in craft beer from independent breweries from across the UK and worldwide, as well as Black Storm’s own growing selection of award-winning locally brewed craft ales.

This is alongside craft beer-focused events, talks and a craft beer club.

Paul Hughes, founder of Black Storm said: “As well as supporting the UK independent brewing industry by showcasing beers from independents across the country, our venues allow us a direct route to the beer consumer to get feedback on our own beers.

“This gives us valuable information that will allows us to continue to develop and craft beer for our customers’ preferences.

“The venue at High Bridge is a perfect opportunity for us to continue our development of craft beer outlets in the city following on from the launch of Beer Box in STACK central Newcastle last summer.

“We had an amazing response from the people who joined us at our launch nights – both for the range and selection of beers we have, but also the great atmosphere of the bar.

“We have a rolling programme of craft beers from the best independent breweries, so there is always going to be something for everyone.”