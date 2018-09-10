Cheers! Tynemouth Beer Festival is a big hit

Drinks were flowing at another successful Tynemouth Beer Festival last weekend.

Held at Tynemouth Cricket Club, there were more than 50 beers and ciders available, a gin and spirit trailer, and a selection of wines for visitors.

There was also four live artists entertaining the crowds over the three days.

Money raised at the event was in aid of Gosforth-based St Oswald’s Hospice, who are celebrating 30 years of caring.

Jamie Breslin, from Whitehouse Farm, brought a quartet of birds of prey to welcome visitors at the entrance, including Katie the kestrel and Tony the tawny owl.

The event also inspired a big win for the Tynemouth Second Team by nine wickets over Blaydon which sees them top the table at the end of a good season.