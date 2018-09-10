Cheers! Tynemouth Beer Festival is a big hit

Jamie Breslin, from Whitehouse Farm, with Festival organiser Neil Harvey and Katie the kestrel and Tony the tawny owl.
Drinks were flowing at another successful Tynemouth Beer Festival last weekend.

Held at Tynemouth Cricket Club, there were more than 50 beers and ciders available, a gin and spirit trailer, and a selection of wines for visitors.

There was also four live artists entertaining the crowds over the three days.

Money raised at the event was in aid of Gosforth-based St Oswald’s Hospice, who are celebrating 30 years of caring.

Jamie Breslin, from Whitehouse Farm, brought a quartet of birds of prey to welcome visitors at the entrance, including Katie the kestrel and Tony the tawny owl.

The event also inspired a big win for the Tynemouth Second Team by nine wickets over Blaydon which sees them top the table at the end of a good season.