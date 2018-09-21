Child arrests drop in Northumbria area

The number of children arrested in the Northumbria Force area has dropped by nearly 80% over the last seven years.

Prison reform charity the Howard League has hailed the seventh consecutive year in which arrests of children have dropped across England and Wales, but warned that there is still more work to do.

A Freedom of Information request by the charity to Northumbria Police shows that 2440 children were arrested in the area in 2017.

This represents a decrease of 14% on 2016, and it is 79% fewer than in 2010.

Child arrests in Northumbria have dropped in each of the last seven years.

Across England and Wales, 79,000 children were arrested last year – 68% fewer than the 246,000 arrested in 2010.

Frances Crook, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “This is the seventh year in a row that we have seen a significant reduction in the number of child arrests.

“It is a phenomenal achievement by the police and the Howard League, and it means that tens of thousands of children will have a brighter future without their life chances being blighted by unnecessary police contact and criminal records.

“Police forces across England and Wales have adopted a positive approach that will make our communities safer, and the Howard League is proud to have played its part in that transformation.

“We have come a long way, but there is still more work to do.

“We have launched a programme to end the criminalisation of children in residential care, and our research also highlights the need for better understanding of child criminal exploitation.”