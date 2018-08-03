Children and young people a shining example in North Tyneside

Children and young people have been honoured for their work in and out of the classroom.

The fifth North Tyneside Learning Trust Star Awards, sponsored by Vision for Education, saw more than 600 nominations from 30 Trust schools.

The Volunteering Award finalists of Emily Reddicliffe, Katie MIller and Oliver Finlayson were presented with their certificates by Karen Marshall, from Accenture.

The awards honour and celebrate the achievement of children and young people across a range of categories including achievement, inspiration, breakthrough, inclusion, fundraising, volunteering, local hero, useful and kind and can do attitude.

Matt Bailey, from Capital Radio, hosted the awards ceremony at the Assembly Rooms in Newcastle where guests got to share the outstanding stories and achievements of 48 children and young people.

The finalists, their families and headteachers all attended the glittering awards ceremony and were presented with gift bags worth £150.

Sponsors chose a winner in each category and winner awards were presented to 12 outstanding finalists who the sponsors felt deserved exceptional recognition of their achievements, including the new resilience award, recognising children who have demonstrated extreme courage and determination in overcoming adversity.

Breakthrough Award finalists were Maia Moreanu, Leyton Dryden and Luke Snell and were presented their certificates by Charlie Guthrie and Dave Brannon, from AIS.

Kehri Ellis, Trust chief executive, said: “The huge number of nominations for the 2018 NTLT Star Awards has once again proven that children and young people from North Tyneside face many life challenges yet continue to play a positive and active part in their schools and communities.

“The Trust is committed to improving life chances and education for all children and young people with the support of dedicated and committed business partners.”