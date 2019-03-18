Children have a mad time celebrating World Book Day

Children had a mad time celebrating World Book Day.

Youngsters from Kinder Castle nursery, in Tynemouth, were invited to join residents at West Farm Care Centre, a residential and dementia care home in Longbenton.

Staff and children enjoy a Mad Hatters Tea Party at West Farm Care Centre for World Book Day.

The Alice in Wonderland themed event saw residents, staff and children dress up as characters from their favourite books to enjoy a storytelling session, Mad Hatters tea party and a sing along.

Lucy Craig, Managing Director at Craig Healthcare, said: “Research shows that very young people can have a hugely positive impact on older generations, with regular interaction between young and old greatly improving our residents’ wellbeing, mood and general level of happiness.

“As we know, the optimism and innocence of children is magical which can be truly rewarding for those residents living with us.

“This was all about bringing together the young and old, creating a warm and inclusive environment where everyone involved could enjoy each other’s company, and celebrating an all-time classic book, Alice in Wonderland, on World Book Day.”

Rachel Campbell, manager at Kinder Castle nursery, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the visit especially chatting to the residents, introducing themselves and discussing their favourite stories.

“It was wonderful to see the delight on their faces and hear the laughter ring around the room. Their costumes were fantastic too.”

Marion Rose, a resident at West Farm Care Centre, added: “It was a wonderful afternoon that brought back some great memories of when I was a teacher many years ago. It was lovely to chat to all of the children and I enjoyed looking at the pictures they had created in preparation for their visit.

“They also had lots of stories to tell.”