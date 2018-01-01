Children join elderly to help spread Christmas cheer

Young and old came together for a special Christmas concert.

An intergenerational Christmas carols and craft session was held at Eastbourne House care home, in Whitley Bay.

Care home staff and parents joined together to organise the visit by the four-year-olds who joined in singing Christmas songs with the residents.

They then took part in sessions making pine cone Christmas trees and Christmas cards.

A spokesperson said: “It was a huge success and enjoyed by the residents, children, parents and staff.

It was lovely to spread some Christmas cheer and we hope this will be the first of many intergenerational sessions.

“Having the children visit literally changed the whole vibe of the home.”

“The change in pace and excitement the children brought rubbed off on the older generation. They were smiling more and generally upbeat.

“One of our ladies who doesnt normally talk much chatted away with one of the children and another shed a tear of happiness.”