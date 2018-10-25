Children make a splash to raise over £5,000 for charity

Children have been making a splash to raise money for charity.

Staff, babies and toddlers at Squidgers Baby Swim School, which meets in Whitley Bay, have been raising money for the charity 4Louis.

Ahead of Babyloss Awareness Week, which runs from October 9 to 15, they took part in a sponsored swim, learnt lifesaving skills in the pool in their pyjamas and held a raffle.

The school, owned and run by Phillippa Aldridge, were fundraising in memory of Freddie Dickson, little brother to Scarlett and son of David and Amy who passed away at 32 weeks of pregnancy.

4Louis helps families dealing with the loss of a child, providing memory boxes, cuddle cots and cuddle blankets. More recently they have sponsored the building of bereavement rooms in hospitals.

The sponsored swim, which saw Amy, David and Scarlett, join in on the last day raised more than £5,000 – bringing the total raised by Squidgers Baby Swim School to £28,000 over the last three years.

Freddie’s parents have also raised another £1,900 through sponsored runs and fundraising through her company Hartbeeps.

David and Amy said: “The service 4Louis provide is invaluable. Having to go through labour and not having a baby to bring home at the end of it is agony but 4Louis’ memory box has allowed us to bring home at least something and the cuddle cot gave us the time we needed with him so we could say our goodbyes at our own pace and when we felt ready.”

“They also think about lots of other really small things that make the experience a little easier to take.

“Apart from Scarlett, my memory box was all that kept me going for those first few weeks after, it is now the most precious thing I own.

“I trust 4Louis will do good things with the money raised, they’re already doing such a good job.”

Phillippa said: “We have managed to not only raise and incredible amount of money but also awareness that baby loss is something that needs to be talked about and that sadly can often be prevented.

“Some of the money raised has enabled those families who have sadly been affected by miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss to get that much needed support at what is the most heartbreaking time you will ever go through.”

Fore more on 4Louis visit https://4louis.co.uk