A spicy stout is proving a hit with fans of chillies and beer.

North Shields-based craft brewery Flash House Brewing and Newcastle’s mmm... and glug... have joined forces to create a six-chilli stout to mark the food emporium’s move to larger city centre premises.

Bottles of Shy Bairns Get Stout Six Mexican chilli stout are proving a hit.

mmm… and glug… owner Simone Clarkin said: “Our customers love Flash House’s beers and they also love our huge range of chillies for cooking up great Mexican recipes.

“We spoke to Jack about creating our own beer and making his next Shy Bairns stout with ancho, cascabel, chipotle, guajillo, mulato and pasilla chillies to mark our forthcoming expansion plans.”

Jack O’Keefe, of Flash House Brewing, said: “mmm… and glug... and their customers have been really supportive of my beers since we set up in 2016.

“The Shy Bairns series has been very popular, and I loved the idea of combining six smoky, spicy Mexican chillies into my latest brew.

“It has been going down well at our brewery tap house in North Shields, as well as in local bars.”

mmm… and glug…, which was set up in 2008, has expanded into a larger 1,500sq foot headquarters in Grainger Street, Newcastle, and launching a click and collect service and online shop.

Flash House Brewing, only a stone’s throw away from the revitalised Fish Quay, brews small batch, expertly crafted world beers in the old heartland of the industrial North East.