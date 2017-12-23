Christmas charity support pays off for DIY store customers

Christmas has come early for one lucky North Tyneside family after scooping £1,000 worth of shopping vouchers in a fundraising prize draw.

Mr and Mrs Salmon were the delighted winners of the Wickes Christmas Raffle, which ran across 14 stores throughout the north east.

The draw was organised to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the chosen charity of the company.

As a business, Wickes has raised nearly £1m for the cause in less than two years.

Regional operations manager Kevin Rimmer said: “The stores in the north east are part of a region of 14 stores and dreamt up a way to raise funds this Christmas whilst giving some lucky person the chance to win an amazing bunch of prizes.

“The 14 stores set off selling raffle tickets to Kitchen and Bathroom showroom customers, plus trade and DIY customers.

“In doing so we have added another £6,905 to the total we, as a small group of shops, had already raised to date. This figure now stands proudly at £96015.14.

“We hope to hit the £100,000 mark easily by the end of this year.”

Mr and Mrs Salmon, who are regular customers at their local Wickes Wallsend store, planned to spend their high street vouchers on a host of Christmas goodies to share with their five children and seven grandchildren.