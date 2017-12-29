Christmas cheer at care home’s fete

Christmas came early to staff and residents at a care home.

Earsdon Grange care home, in Wellfield, Whitley Bay, hosted its annual Christmas Fete.

Dozens of guests attended the afternoon event which saw a Santa’s Grotto for younger guests, Christmas café and a wide variety of Christmas gift and food stalls.

A panel of resident judges named home administrator Pat Bell as the winner of the homemade Christmas cake competition at a coffee morning for residents and families with her first attempt at making and icing a fruit cake.

Care home manager Nicola Bell said: “Christmas is a special time for all of us and we were so glad that we received so much support and enthusiasm from residents, families and people from the area.”