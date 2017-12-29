Search

Christmas cheer at care home’s fete

The annual Christmas fete at Earsdon Grange care home in Whitley Bay.
The annual Christmas fete at Earsdon Grange care home in Whitley Bay.

Christmas came early to staff and residents at a care home.

Earsdon Grange care home, in Wellfield, Whitley Bay, hosted its annual Christmas Fete.

Dozens of guests attended the afternoon event which saw a Santa’s Grotto for younger guests, Christmas café and a wide variety of Christmas gift and food stalls.

A panel of resident judges named home administrator Pat Bell as the winner of the homemade Christmas cake competition at a coffee morning for residents and families with her first attempt at making and icing a fruit cake.

Care home manager Nicola Bell said: “Christmas is a special time for all of us and we were so glad that we received so much support and enthusiasm from residents, families and people from the area.”