Christmas fun is returning to Beacon Centre

Christmas activities are being planned at a shopping centre.

Festive fun at the Beacon Centre, in North Shields, starts on Saturday, with Santa returning to his grotto, which will be open on selected days until December 22.

A visit to the grotto is £1 per child, with children receiving a small gift from Santa.

All proceeds from the grotto will then be donated to the North Shields Fishermen’s’ Mission.

Throughout December, a host of local schools and community groups, including Waterville and Christchurch Primary Schools and The Salvation Army, will be performing a series of festive songs and carols for customers to enjoy.

The Centre will be supporting the popular Victorian Christmas Market in Northumberland Square on December 9 and 10.

Throughout the weekend children can visit the Centre’s elves workshop, open from 10am to 3pm, to see if they have got what it takes to be a good elf and create their own Christmas gift to take home.

There will also be a soft play area complete with interactive toys for children to enjoy.

In addition over the weekend a host of local pantomime characters will also be joining in the fun and meeting and greeting customers.

Customers to the Centre will also be able to enjoy late night opening hours from December 18 to 22 where the Centre will be open from 9am to 7pm.

And centre bosses have teamed up with North Tyneside Council to offer free parking their multi-storey car park from December 1 to 26.

Dave Menzies, Centre Manager, said: “The Beacon Centre is at the heart of the local community and our festive celebrations reflect this.

“From school choirs to our Santa’s Grotto and free festive activities, our centre will be full of festive spirit for all to enjoy.

“We are also thrilled to be able to offer our customers again, free parking in our multi-storey car park.”