Christmas market returns to North Shields

One of the region’s favourite Christmas markets returns to North Shields this weekend.

Thousands of shoppers are expected to visit North Shields Victorian Christmas Market on Saturday (10am to 5pm) and Sunday (10am to 4pm).

Northumberland Square will be home to over 100 stalls offering a wide variety of goods including gifts, crafts, food and drink.

Local churches and the Salvation Army will open the market with a service on the bandstand.

Other entertainment includes mini fairground rides, alpacas and a falconry display. There will also be hot food and drink.

North Shields Customer First Centre will be providing a range of festive activities while The Beacon Shopping Centre will also be offering a number of Christmas craft activities, including a Santa’s Grotto.

There will be free on-street parking in North Shields Town Centre across both days as part of the council’s festive parking offer. Further information can be found on the council’s website here.

The event is in its 20th year and is organised by North Tyneside Council. The event is supported by Kier North Tyneside, the Beacon Shopping Centre, North Shields Chamber of Trade, local churches and schools.

Timings and events are subject to change or cancellation in the event of poor weather conditions.

For further information see www.visitnorthtyneside.com.