Christmas schedule for Tunnel’s bus replacement service

The Christmas schedule for the Tyne Pedestrian and Cyclist Tunnels replacement bus service has been announced by officials.

The free-to-use, timetabled shuttle bus service, will continue to operate throughout the holiday period from 6am to 8pm, except on Christmas Day.

The service will end at 8pm on Christmas Eve and restart at 6am on Boxing Day.

The Night Service for registered night-shift workers will continue to operate as normal throughout the holiday period, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Night, Boxing Night and New Year’s Eve.