Christmas treat on board North Tyneside’s land train

A group of disabled people got into the festive spirit with an exclusive Christmas train ride.

The North Tyneside Land Train, operated by Cygnet Events, has been transformed into the Santa Express until December 24.

And a special edition of the train took a group from North Tyneside Disability Forum (NTDF) on an adventure from Whitley Bay to Tynemouth and back, where they sang carols and pulled crackers along the way.

NTDF’s chief officer, Sue Adams, said: “This year NTDF are carol singing with a difference to enable as many disabled people as possible to take part.

“Carol singing on the land train is enabling those people who are not so mobile and who struggle to stand for long periods to get out into North Tyneside and enjoy being part of the activities of the Christmas season.”

Starting from St Mary’s Island and stopping off to sing at Tynemouth Priory, the group enjoyed Christmas crackers, jokes and a sing-a-long.

Mrs Adams added: “We are so pleased that we have been so well looked after by Cygnet Events with three land train sessions – two on the Christmas Land Train to carol sing and a third on the Santa Express to see Santa and Mrs Claus and get a gift from the man in red himself. It has been a magical experience.”

Leanne Nicholson, managing director of Cygnet Events, said: “We were delighted to welcome North Tyneside Disability Forum on board the Santa Express and wish them all a very Merry Christmas.”

Tickets priced at £10 are available by visiting www.cygnetevents.com/santa-express