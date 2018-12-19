Christmas video from NHS in Northumberland and North Tyneside

The NHS trust running hospitals and community health services in Northumberland and North Tyneside has released its Christmas video.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust's short film, titled Care comes in all shapes and sizes, is described as a fun, light-hearted video, with an important message of how the organisation provides care to the people of North Tyneside and Northumberland.

The message is: "We’re doing everything we can to get you the care you need so you can get back home to where you belong, with your loved ones.

"Whether the care you need is from a doctor, a nurse, from a hospital bed, or something a little more unique to you.

"Wherever you are, whatever you need, we’ll be there."